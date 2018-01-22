More than 14,000 turn out for Celebration of Life ceremony for M&T chairman and CEO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A large crowd turned up at Kleinhan’s Music Hall Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of a legend in the Buffalo community.

More than 14,000 people turned out to M&T Corporation’s chairman and CEO Robert Wilmers’ “Celebration of Life” ceremony at the music hall.

M&T bused in about 700 local employees for the ceremony.

Wilmers passed away Dec. 16 at the age of 83 in New York City. A funeral service was held in NYC in December, but Monday’s tribute was organized by M&T to allow Western New Yorkers to pay tribute to a man who helped shape Buffalo’s business landscape.

Wilmers, a NYC native, came to Buffalo in the 1980s when business was crumbling. He made the Queen City M&T’s headquarters, and invested heavily in education, healthcare, and the arts. He worked to make Buffalo a place where business could thrive again.

Wilmers came to view Buffalo as his adopted home. His son Christopher said that aside from his family, Buffalo was Wilmer’s greatest source of pride.

Rene Jones, who has been with M&T since 1992 was named the new CEO and chairman last month.

At Monday’s event, Jones told the crowd “Let’s keep working at what [Wilmers] left unfinished.”