More than 14,000 turn out for Celebration of Life ceremony for M&T chairman and CEO

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A large crowd turned up at Kleinhan’s Music Hall Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of a legend in the Buffalo community.

More than 14,000 people turned out to M&T Corporation’s chairman and CEO Robert Wilmers’ “Celebration of Life” ceremony at the music hall.

M&T bused in about 700 local employees for the ceremony.

Wilmers passed away Dec. 16 at the age of 83 in New York City. A funeral service was held in NYC in December, but Monday’s tribute was organized by M&T to allow Western New Yorkers to pay tribute to a man who helped shape Buffalo’s business landscape.

Wilmers, a NYC native, came to Buffalo in the 1980s when business was crumbling. He made the Queen City M&T’s headquarters, and invested heavily in education, healthcare, and the arts. He worked to make Buffalo a place where business could thrive again.

Wilmers came to view Buffalo as his adopted home. His son Christopher said that aside from his family, Buffalo was Wilmer’s greatest source of pride.

Rene Jones, who has been with M&T since 1992 was named the new CEO and chairman last month.

At Monday’s event, Jones told the crowd “Let’s keep working at what [Wilmers] left unfinished.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s