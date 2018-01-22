New state bill would compensate fire departments for EMS calls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – As more fire departments, especially in rural areas, are closing due to the overwhelming cost of medical calls, a bipartisan bill plans to provide more funding to them without raising taxes.

A bill is being sponsored in both the Senate and the Assembly to allow fire departments to be reimbursed when they go out on EMS calls. When a hospital sends an ambulance it will be reimbursed for the cost through a patient’s personal health insurance. However, that’s not the case for fire departments.

Assemblyman Billy Jones of Plattsburgh said that the last thing anyone wants is for an EMS call to go unanswered.

“We’re not asking for anything more that’s not due to these fire departments,” Jones said.

With the number of volunteers in the state dropping, the money is needed even more. This money refunded from the patients health insurance would also be used to pay for paid staff, equipment, training and more.

Dave Violas, who works outside the Rochester area, said he’s seen several local fire departments close recently due to the cost of medical calls.

“We lost a fire department to the south, a fire department to the east, and there is another fire department thinking about stopping because they just can’t afford to keep going,” Violas said .