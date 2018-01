NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are looking for a killer.

Homicide detectives were called to a home on Niagara St. near 18th St. on Sunday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man was on the porch after being shot several times. He died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released, and police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.