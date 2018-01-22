Olympic gold medalist from Buffalo criticizes MSU for lack of action against Larry Nassar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo native and Olympic gold medalist Emily Regan is criticizing Michigan State University’s administration for failing to take allegations against Larry Nassar seriously.

The physician got his start at MSU. He was also the gymnastics team’s doctor.

Over the years, the university received more than 100 complaints of his misconduct.

Regan, 29, is a member of the U.S. Rowing team. On Saturday night, she wrote on Twitter “I feel saddened knowing that nearly 10 years before I attended MSU allegations were brought to the attention of MSU employees, yet Nassar was still there to ‘treat’ female athletes throughout my Spartan career and beyond.”

She went on to say “Countless members of my team, my friends and I, were sent to see Nassar and needlessly put in harm’s way.”

Regan says the administration failed the athletes. MSU’s President was confronted in court this week. The school claims any accusations that they tried to cover up his behavior are false.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting women at his MSU office.

Victim impact statements lasted all of last week during his trial. He is expected to be sentenced this week.

