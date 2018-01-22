South Buffalo residents nervous as flood warning goes into effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – South Buffalo residents were on edge Monday night as a flood warning went into effect. Ice jams led to flooded streets and basements in their neighborhoods earlier in January, and now they are bracing for another threat.

With warmer temperatures and rain forecasted Monday night, people living along Cazenovia Creek taking precautions, just in case the waters rose again. That includes everybody in Jeffrey McCarter’s house.

“My lady, she’s on edge a little bit knowing what happened a couple of weeks ago,” McCarter said. “She’s preparing if something like this happens again. We have a pump. We should be in good hands.”

Ice could be seen forming on Cazenovia Creek under the Stevenson St. and Southside St. bridges. Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Steve Stepniak told News 4 that it doesn’t appear that the ice is as thick as it was on January 12th, when flooding caused water to pour into about 100 basements in the South Buffalo neighborhood around Legion Dr.

In West Seneca, the disaster coordinator, John Gullo, said, “We are in the same mode as two weeks ago. All resources are in place.”

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers is prepared to help if needed as well.

“We have engineers, civil engineers, hydraulic engineers, who can assess what is happening with the flood zone and with the water flow, said Phil Stitzinger, the chief of the Emergency Management Office.

Stitzinger said his team will jump into action if their help is requested by local crews.

