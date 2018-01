BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 10-year-old dog was brought to News 4 on Monday.

The SPCA is looking to find a home for the dog, whose name is Kane.

Kane was recently surrendered to the SPCA since his previous owner could no longer keep him.

“He’s 10 years old, but still has good energy and loves to go for walks,” Gary Willoughby II, the President and CEO of the SPCA Serving Erie County, said.

If you’re interested in adopting him, the SPCA can be reached at (716) 875-7360.