Tonawanda police looking for missing girl

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Rosalie Tirado has been missing since Sunday at 3 p.m. Police do not think she was abducted, but believe she ran away.

Tirado is 5’3″, 132 lbs. and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white Tonawanda soccer sweater, either black or gray sweatpants and black boots.

Along with that, she also has braces.

According to police, Tirado frequents the Lockport city area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call detectives at (716) 692-2103.