Tonawanda police looking for missing girl

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Rosalie Tirado has been missing since Sunday at 3 p.m. Police do not think she was abducted, but believe she ran away.

Tirado is 5’3″, 132 lbs. and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white Tonawanda soccer sweater, either black or gray sweatpants and black boots.

Along with that, she also has braces.

According to police, Tirado frequents the Lockport city area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call detectives at (716) 692-2103.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s