Two officers injured after responding to fight in Tonawanda, four arrested

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four people were arrested following a fight at a Klinger Road apartment that left two officers injured Sunday morning.

City of Tonawanda Police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Klinger Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of people fighting. Upon arrival, officers found people fighting and furniture strewn around.

Two officers were injured while responding- one was kicked in the head from behind and sustained injuries to his thumb, another injured his back after being pushed into a TV. Both officers were treated for their injures and remained on duty.

The following people were arrested:

James D. Phillips, 25, of North Tonawanda, charged with third degree assault, resisting arrest, and second degree harassment

Ronald M. Kavanagh, 47, of North Tonawanda, charged with resisting arrest

Austin T. Rizzo, 20, of Klinger Avenue, charged with obstructing a government official, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana

Courtney I. Miles, 24, of Klinger Avenue, charged with third degree assault, resisting arrest, and second degree harassment.

All four were held for court.