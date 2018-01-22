Two officers injured after responding to fight in Tonawanda, four arrested

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four people were arrested following a fight at a Klinger Road apartment that left two officers injured Sunday morning.

City of Tonawanda Police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Klinger Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of people fighting. Upon arrival, officers found people fighting and furniture strewn around.

Two officers were injured while responding- one was kicked in the head from behind and sustained injuries to his thumb, another injured his back after being pushed into a TV. Both officers were treated for their injures and remained on duty.

The following people were arrested:

  • James D. Phillips, 25, of North Tonawanda, charged with third degree assault, resisting arrest, and second degree harassment
  • Ronald M. Kavanagh, 47, of North Tonawanda, charged with resisting arrest
  • Austin T. Rizzo, 20, of Klinger Avenue, charged with obstructing a government official, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana
  • Courtney I. Miles, 24, of Klinger Avenue, charged with third degree assault, resisting arrest, and second degree harassment.

All four were held for court.

 

