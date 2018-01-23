2018 WNY RV Show and Sale offers latest trends, technology

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – We may have more winter weather on the way this week, but spring and summer are right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a way to getaway this year, the 2018 WNY RV Show and Sale is offering plenty of options.

There are hundreds of models on display at the Hamburg Fairgrounds through January 28, from six different local dealers, competing with each other to offer you the best deals.

“This is the time to buy,” said Kim Watson, owner of Mantelli Trailer Sales. “This is the time that the dealers really want to get the season moving. We’re offering special discounts; the banks are here offering special rates.”

“It’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” added Jesse Tybor, saleman for Skyline RV.

Whether you’re a long time RV aficionado looking for gear for – or an upgrade from – your current unit, or you’re thinking about trying an RV for the very first time, the 2018 RV show has you covered, offering everything from travel trailers and fifth wheels to tent campers, truck campers, toy haulers, and more.

You have the chance to walk through them and see the features for yourself, including the latest toys and technology that are becoming standard in the latest models.

“From power awnings, to power jacks, to radios, a lot of these units come with a touch screen remote control that will operate all these things,” Tybor pointed out.

When you see the RVs, you may be amazed how much they can fit into them, thanks to clever engineering.

The Sprinter front kitchen model from Skyline RV offers two refrigerators indoors, plus one on the outside, but slides into a space narrow enough to drive down the road.

The ALiner trailer from Mantelli Trailer Sales folds out in a large space, with a bed, kitchen, and even a toilet, but folds down flat for towing and travel.

The models at the 2018 show come in every shape and size, all the way up to a 400 square foot Park Model.

A big trend this year, though, is tiny trailers that can be towed behind the average car with a hitch. “We have what’s called the Teardrop trailers, and there are several here at the show,” Watson said.

Also big at this year’s show are trailers offering throw back designs with modern comforts.

“There’s definitely a trend towards vintage trailers, from way back in the 50s and 60s, and people like the look, but still want all the convenience that the new trailers have,” Watson explained.

New models now offer everything from bluetooth speakers to solar panels to satellite TV for your outdoor flat screens. “It’s the Jetsons in 2018,” Tybor said.

Tybor admits, it’s getting hard to call some of the high-end RVs “camping” these days. “But you know, this is my kind of roughing it,” he laughed.

If you want to check the latest models out for yourself, you can head to the Hamburg Fairgrounds through January 28. Admission and parking are free.