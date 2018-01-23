Anti-immigration flyers found on St. John Fisher College Campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – St. John Fisher College has reported that at approximately 10:00 Monday morning, members of the college community discovered unauthorized flyers in and around the academic corridor that express inappropriate messages related to sexual assault and immigration.

The college says they have taken immediate steps to recover and remove the flyers, and they are actively working to identify those responsible.

St. John Fisher College says they have a zero tolerance policy for behavior that is not consistent with our values.

As part of their statement, the college shared the following from their mission statement:



“We seek to overcome prejudice, including that occasioned by gender, race, age, religion, region, culture, disability, sexual orientation, or economic status. We see human diversity as positive, and we work together to set an example of tolerance and openness. By encouraging tolerance and appreciation of diversity, we help our students become useful citizens of a multi-cultural world. As a liberal arts institution, St. John Fisher College fosters growth of individuals who are free from ignorance, bigotry, and fear of the unfamiliar; individuals who are therefore free for that independence which is the fruit of knowledge and love.”