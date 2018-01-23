Attica Police warn of attempted scam from caller pretending to be from Geek Squad

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Attica Police Department is warning residents about an attempted scam over the weekend involving a caller falsely representing himself as a member of the internet-based computer company “Geek Squad”.

According to police, an elderly resident received a call from a person claiming to be a “Geek Squad” representative. The caller identified himself as “Mark” and had an accent.

The resident had signed up for services with Geek Squad and had an account.

The caller told the resident that he could get a $300 refund due to an error in his last contract with Geek Squad. The caller requested access to the victim’s computer to update his account information.

The caller then requested the victim to check his bank account to see if the $300 has been deposited. Upon checking his account, the victim found a $3,000 deposit. The caller advised the victim that there had been a mistake and that he needed to take $2,700 out of his checking account and purchase the identical amount in gift cards.

The victim advised the caller that he would have to check with his bank before doing anything. The caller attempted to convince him to immediately purchase the gift cards.

The victim contacted his bank on Monday and found that once the caller had obtained access to his computer, he had obtained his banking information and account numbers and transferred $2,000 from the victim’s savings account to his checking account, in an attempt to convince the victim that he had excess funds in his checking account.

The victim, with the help of KeyBank, has closed all of his accounts and avoided a financial disaster, police said.

Police warned in a statement Tuesday that being contacted by any company does not mean that the caller is a real representative.

“Be always suspicious and alert if they ask for financial information, request information to “update” account information they should already have and NEVER allow anyone remote access to your personal computer without a high degree of confirmation and trust,” police warned. “If any doubt/suspicion is perceived terminate the request and make contact with that entity from the contact information you have when you set up an account to confirm the call.”