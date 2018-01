ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bill, if signed into law, would lower the state’s legal age to get a hunting license to 12.

Currently, the age when people can legally get a hunting license in New York is 14.

The bill has passed in the New York State Senate, but it also must be approved by the Assembly and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The bill is sponsored by Senators Joseph Griffo, Fred Akshar, Rich Funke, John DeFrancisco and Patrick Gallivan.

