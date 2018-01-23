Buffalo Police investigating gang assault involving juveniles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a gang assault that occurred Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Grant Street.

A complainant told police that his juvenile son was coming out of a store around 4 or 4:30 p.m. Monday when four juvenile suspects assaulted him.

The victim suffered a broken nose and other injuries.

According to police, a gang assault is defined as two or more individuals present, with intent to cause physical injury to another person.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the confidential police tipline at 716-847-2255.