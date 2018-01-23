Buffalo Police investigating gang assault involving juveniles

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a gang assault that occurred Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Grant Street.

A complainant told police that his juvenile son was coming out of a store around 4 or 4:30 p.m. Monday when four juvenile suspects assaulted him.

The victim suffered a broken nose and other injuries.

According to police, a gang assault is defined as two or more individuals present, with intent to cause physical injury to another person.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the confidential police tipline at 716-847-2255.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s