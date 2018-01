BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo say two people robbed an M&T Bank branch on the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.

According to authorities, the theft happened Monday around 2:10 p.m.

They say the suspects passed a note to a teller, demanding money. The suspects were last seen heading northbound on Jefferson.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.