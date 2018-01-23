Buffalo VA has rescheduled some surgeries due to discoloration in sterilization packages

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo VA Medical Center has rescheduled some surgical procedures after discovering discoloration on white tray liners in some of their sterilization packages.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the VA, the discoloration was discovered during routine quality reviews of sterile processing.

“Although the indicators all reflected sterility of instruments, testing and maintenance is being done,” the statement said.

The VA has found zero evidence of patient harm, and is rescheduling the surgical procedures “out of an abundance of caution”, the statement added.

Surgeries will be rescheduled as soon as possible and veterans who need emergency surgical procedures are being referred to other facilities as clinically necessary.

 

 

