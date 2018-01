BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a woman was shot in the hand Monday night.

According to police, the 24-year-old Buffalo resident was struck around 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Wyoming Ave.

She was treated at ECMC and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.