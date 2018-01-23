Bulls win 8th straight, top EMU 83-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Men’s Basketball team continues its march on history.

Behind a 26-0 run in the first half, the Bulls defeated Eastern Michigan 83-69 to with their eighth straight game and improve to 7-0 in Mid-American Conference action for the first time in program history.

“Typically we’ve been a second half team and we kind of flipped those roles and I don’t feel like we’ve gotten two great halves out of this group,” Head Coach Nate Oats said.

Jeremy Harris who finishes with 22 points and a career high 14 rebounds also doesn’t think he’s been a part of a run that big in his career.

“Not that I remember,” he said. “That’s 26-0 that’s crazy.”

It’s also the firs time since a MAC team has scored 80 or more points in eight consecutive wins. Marshall scored 80 or more points and won sevens straight games during the 1999-2000 season.

Trailing 13-11 in the first half with 11:30 remaining, the Bulls locked down on defense and also held the Eagles without a field goal over the final 11 minutes of the half.

In the final 20 minutes, the Bulls struggled to regain that offensive rhythm with turnovers and a poor shot selection. EMU closed the gap to within 10 in an eventual 14 point win the Bulls.

“After the Akron game, we’re up 20 in the second half, just like here tonight expect we won by 22 in Akron and won by 14 here. We’re up 29 two minutes into the half here. And, when you’re up 29 that should be a 35-40 point win,” Oats said after the game. “We addressed it after Akron and we’ll address it tomorrow morning. We got to grow up. We can’t keep making the same mistakes.”