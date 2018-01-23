DPW: Water in south Buffalo not rising to “dangerous level”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As residents of south Buffalo prepared for possible flooding this week, DPW Commissioner Steve Stepniak gave an update on action being taken by the city.

The arm of an excavator checked for possible ice jams near the Stevenson St. bridge on Tuesday afternoon. As this was happening, Stepniak stated that this ice isn’t as thick as some seen two weeks ago.

“This is more of a slush ice,” he said.

The water did rise high enough for the bridge to be closed in the morning, but according to Stepniak, the water has not been rising to a “dangerous level.”

Officials have not received any reports of property damage.

He expects the melting of ice to slow down.

