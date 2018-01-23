DPW: Water in south Buffalo not rising to “dangerous level”

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As residents of south Buffalo prepared for possible flooding this week, DPW Commissioner Steve Stepniak gave an update on action being taken by the city.

The arm of an excavator checked for possible ice jams near the Stevenson St. bridge on Tuesday afternoon. As this was happening, Stepniak stated that this ice isn’t as thick as some seen two weeks ago.

“This is more of a slush ice,” he said.

The water did rise high enough for the bridge to be closed in the morning, but according to Stepniak, the water has not been rising to a “dangerous level.”

Officials have not received any reports of property damage.

He expects the melting of ice to slow down.

FORECAST | Keep an eye on the weather here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s