East Side community members working with preservationists to receive historic district designation

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several groups in the East Side are pushing for the Broadway-Fillmore district to be considered historic.

“We cannot tell the story of Buffalo, of our city, without including  how we grew and developed east of Main Street,” said Jessie Fisher, the Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

Around three years ago, concerned residents approached those at Preservation Buffalo Niagara, asking for assistance in finding a way to save the neighborhood.

“This is probably the neighborhood in Western New York which is most impacted by demolition,” said Fisher. “[The residents] were afraid of getting wiped off of the map.”

The people living on the East Side have two goals in mind – they want to add incentives for people to buy and fix up homes in that part of the city and they also want to stop demolishing houses and other landmarks, like churches.

“They knew there were some important tools in the kit that had worked in other communities and they wanted to figure out how do we bring those to Broadway-Fillmore to start regeneration in the neighborhood.”

Fisher says they’re hopeful to they’ll receive that designation by the second half of the year.

