Fire leaves Buffalo family temporarily homeless, counting their blessings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Lina Rivera and her four young children are sleeping on mattresses on the floor of her brother’s living room in Black Rock.

What’s left of their belongings lines the walls of the living room, packed away in boxes and bags; they lost most of their stuff in an apartment fire Jan. 19.

“Everything that they just got brand new; coats, boots, clothes, toys for Christmas, that’s all gone,” Rivera told News 4, standing in her makeshift bedroom.

Rivera and her children had moved into the place on Shepard Street near Broadway in December, only to be temporarily homeless a month later.

Buffalo fire investigators say the fire in the two unit home started on the first floor, and spread to the second floor and the attic.

No one was injured, but the blazed caused around $60,000 in damage.

“Like I could get all this stuff again, but I almost lost my kids,” Rivera said, wiping back tears.

She was working at the time the fire broke out, she had just started a new job; her adult daughter was watching the other children.

Thankfully, they all left the house unharmed; the building is now boarded up.

Rivera is searching for a new permanent home, but so far she hasn’t had any luck. She’s receiving assistance from the Red Cross, her family, friends, and community groups like PUSH Buffalo.

But it’s the care of strangers, Rivera said, that’s truly touched her heart.

“A lot of people that I don’t even know are reaching out to me. And I’m crying because I never thought that people that didn’t know me would care.”

She said strangers reached out on Facebook to help her.

And despite having every reason to be angry, Rivera said she’s thankful for everything she has.

The cause of the Shepard Street fire is still under investigation.