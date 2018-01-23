Father of 11 year-old boy attacked in gang assault demands answers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a gang assault that occurred Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Grant Street.

David Reyes told police that his 11 year-old son was coming out of a store around 4 or 4:30 p.m. Monday when four juvenile suspects assaulted him.

“On his way out the door, somebody punched him and that’s when he got frightened and started to run,” said Reyes.

The young boy suffered a fractured nose, scaring in his lungs and other injuries.

Reyes says he wants to know who attacked his son in broad daylight.

“I don’t think that anybody should deserve to go through such a thing. I really just want to know who is responsible and why haven’t they been found,” said Reyes.

Two summers ago, News 4’s Rachele Mongiovi interviewed Reyes at the exact corner where the assault took place. The interview was for a story about the ongoing violence in the neighborhood.

“We want to see the neighborhood get better. My kids come out here and if something happened to my kids I don’t know what I would do,” said Reyes in a July 2016 interview.

Now, more than a year and a half later, Reyes is sitting with his son in the hospital calling yet again for more police presence.

“We need people patrolling, these incidents that are occurring aren’t happening in a car, they’re happening outside, walking around, crime hasn’t seem to change to me,” said Reyes.

As Reyes’ son continues to recover in the hospital, the young boy told News 4 he’s hoping to get back to a normal life.

“I’m feeling okay. I want to be able to heal and then go back home and then back to school,” said Dominic Reyes, 11 year-old victim.

Buffalo Police say they are following up on multiple leads in this case. The department says their patrol resources are spread across the entire police district, including Grant Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the confidential police tipline at 716-847-2255.

