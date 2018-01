BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Genesee County man is facing multiple charges related to unwanted sexual contact, New York State Police say.

Byron resident Anthony Miraglia, 18, was accused of unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse.

State Police believe there could be other victims. Anyone with relevant information can call Troopers at (585) 344-6200.