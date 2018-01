BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who stole keys and wallets from residence halls and dorm rooms at the University at Buffalo was sentenced.

Prosecutors say Darnell Cleveland, 21, stole the items and used students’ vehicles and credit cards to buy things for himself. This occurred between July and September last year.

Cleveland pleaded guilty to burglary, forgery, identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, with 2.5 years of post-release supervision.