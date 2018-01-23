Mobile treatment centers now in service in fight against opioids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County has a new tool in the fight against opioid addiction. There’s a new treatment program in our community that is mobile.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday on two RVs that will serve as mobile treatment centers. Best Self Behavioral Health is putting the mobile units into service. State officials helped divert $1.7 million to Best Self. All of it is earmarked to increase access to opioid addiction treatment.

According to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, each unit will have providers who can prescribe medication assisted treatment. Burstein compared that to insulin for people dealing with diabetes. The units will go to places like hospitals, schools, and prisons.

“One of the solutions is to take professional, experienced individuals to where the problem is occurring,” New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said just before the ribbon was cut. “There are so many rural areas where it’s impossible for these small counties to have the resources, have facilities. It’s tough for people to get time off work.”

Each of the mobile units will have a nurse and counselors, who will provide relapse prevention training and recovery support.