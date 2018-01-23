National pharmacy company with office in Buffalo reports data breach

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WIVB)- Onco360 and CareMed Specialty Pharmacy recently reported a data breach to the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a company statement, suspicious activity was noticed in November when an unauthorized user gained access to three employee emails.

A company statement reports information affected could include patient data, medical information, and social security numbers.

More than 53,000 individuals could be affected by the breach, but the company does not believe any information has been misused at this time.

Onco360 has an office on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, however the company is a national one and is headquartered in Kentucky.

News 4 reached out to the company to how many of the 53,000 individuals live in the Western New York area, we have not yet heard back.

See the company’s statement below:

“A recent data security incident affected patients receiving services from Onco360 and CareMed Specialty Pharmacy. Protecting privacy and security of patient health information is very important to us. The purpose of this notice is to provide information to all potentially affected individuals about the incident.

On November 14, 2017, suspicious activity involving an employee’s email account was identified. Independent computer forensic experts were engaged to assist with the investigation. On November 30, 2017, the forensic investigation determined that an unauthorized user appeared to have gained access to email accounts of three employees. A detailed review of the impacted e-mail accounts was performed, and on January 8, 2018, it was determined that a limited number of those e-mails may have contained demographic information, medication and clinical information, health insurance information and Social Security numbers of some of the patients receiving services from Onco360 and CareMed Specialty Pharmacy. A very small number of individuals may have had their financial account information impacted as well. All affected individuals were notified of this incident.

Prompt measures were taken to address this incident, including changing email account passwords, providing additional training to employees on recognizing suspicious emails, implementing additional measures to further enhance e-mail security and reporting the incident to law enforcement. Although there is no indication that any of the information has been misused and even if risk of misuse may be low, as a precaution, affected individuals should carefully monitor their credit reports and billing statements for any unauthorized activity in the upcoming months. To help protect from any potential negative consequences from this incident, affected individuals are offered credit monitoring and identity protection services free of charge through ID Experts.

If you have any questions or would like to learn additional information, please call (800) 761-7902, a dedicated call center to answer any questions about the incident. The call center is available to answer questions Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. EST. Onco360 and CareMed Specialty Pharmacy are subsidiaries of PharMerica. You may also submit any questions about this incident by mail directed to: Onco360/CareMed Specialty Pharmacy, Compliance Officer, 1901 Campus Place, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40299.”