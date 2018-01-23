NFL creates committee to tackle social justice issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Football League has created a committee advocating for social justice in cities, especially those where they’re located.

The committee has ten members – five owners, five current/former players. One of the members is Anquan Boldin, a wide receiver who briefly played for the Bills. Boldin has received the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and is one of the co-founders of the Players Coalition.

Boldin released this statement to News 4:

“As athletes, it’s important for us to use the platform we have been afforded to create positive change. I am attempting to do so because I see an urgent need in our country. We are Americans, we need equality and accountability; there are too many injustices in our justice system. What the NFL has done is unprecedented and I am optimistic about the impact we can have woking together for one common goal.”

The league is putting $90 million into the initiative which has the mission of advocating for issues which impact the communities where the teams are located; some issues include improving education, police relations, and the criminal justice system.

“This time around, the NFL seems like it isn’t just tolerating what’s happening but it’s also encouraging and taking an active role in the effort to attain justice and equality,” said Nellie Drew, an adjunct professor in sports law at the University at Buffalo.

Drew believes this iniativie can and will generate change.

“I hope this is the beginning of a very broad movement.”