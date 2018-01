(WIVB) — The nominees for the worst films of the year have been released.

Those in line for the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, or “Razzies,” include The Emoji Movie, Transformers: The Last Knight, Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy and Baywatch.

Worst actor nominees include Tom Cruise, Jamie Dornan, Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp and Zac Efron.

The winners will be announced on March 3.