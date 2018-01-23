Oats on potential contract extension: “I don’t plan on going anywhere”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After signing a five year contract extension following the Bulls’ NCAA Tournament run in 2016, Nate Oats has three years remaining on his deal, which expires following the 2020-2012 season.

But with Athletic Director Allen Greene leaving UB and taking over as the Director of Athletics at Auburn, Oats, who is currently the 6th highest paid coach in the Mid-American Conference, is hoping for a new deal sooner rather than later.

Following the Bulls’ eight straight win, an 83-69 win over Eastern Michigan, the head coach was asked about his future moving forward.

Nate Oats asked about contract/future moving forward w/ @UBmenshoops w/ departure of Allen Greene to Auburn: “I’d like to make sure something is done, in place, to make sure I’m here.”@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/JablOi11v9 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) January 24, 2018

“We love it here. I talked to my team. Allen talked to the team yesterday. I love working for Allen. We have a great administration here. My family loves it here. We have everybody but Wes (Clark) back next year and I want to be here next year. I don’t plan on going anywhere. It’d be great if they’d give me a contract extension and stay in the area and build this thing up.”

When hired, the #1 job of UB’s new AD will be to get Nate Oats a new contract and right away. Oats is the 6th highest paid hoops coach in the MAC!?!? If they don’t pay him… somebody will. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 19, 2018

“Our recruiting class is really good. I think we have a chance to be better next year than we are this year. I don’t want to leave. We’ll figure it out. I talked to President Tripathi already. He’s all on board, he’s all supportive,” Oats continued I don’t know how long it’ll take to hire an AD but hopefully whoever the interim is can get something done before jobs start popping up after the season. I’d like to make sure something is done, in place, to make sure I’m here. Honestly, this is the best group of guys I’ve ever coached in my life. I’d love to keep coaching them. That’s the plan. I don’t want to go anywhere.”

Since taking over the program in 2015, Oats is 52-35, including a 15-5 mark with this year’s team.

After winning the MAC Championship in his first year, Buffalo finished 17-15 overall a season ago and was knocked out of the MAC Tournament with a 68-65 loss to Kent State in the quarterfinals.