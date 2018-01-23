Out-of-control school bus slides down icy street, hits car in Massachusetts

CBS NEWS Published:

SUTTON, Mass. — Frightening video shows an out-of-control school bus sliding down an icy hill Tuesday morning, CBS Boston reports. Cheryl Kearney Katz shared video to Facebook of the bus sliding down Peach Tree Drive at about 7:10 a.m. local time.

It spins around and takes out mailboxes before crashing into a car that also appeared to have spun out.

“Oh my goodness!” Katz can be heard saying in the video. You can watch the entire clip in the video player above.

There were no injuries in the incident and only minor damage to the bus and car, Sutton police said. There were 20 middle and high school students on the bus.

The bus continued on to school after the crash.

Sutton Superintendent Theodore Friend told CBS Boston that he spoke to other area superintendents and highway departments Tuesday morning, and felt it would be OK to hold school as normal.

Crews began treating roads in town at 6 a.m. but had not gotten to Peach Tree Road yet, he said. After the crash, buses were told to remain on standby until 8:20 a.m. when roads were deemed safe.

The bus driver is not facing an investigation.

Friend said there was another incident involving a school transport van at about noon on Dodge Road.

The van hit a pole on the side of the road, injuring the bus monitor on board. The driver and a preschool student riding the bus were hospitalized as a precaution.

