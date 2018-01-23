Sabres cruise past Oilers 5-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- For the second straight night the Buffalo goaltending was dominant. Robin Lehner stopped all 33 shots he faced leading the Sabres to a 5-0 win over Edmonton.

Jack Eichel continued his scoring streak with a goal and three assists. Eichel has now scored 49 points in 48 games this season. Ryan O’Reilly added a pair of goals in the win. Sam Reinhart and Zemgus Girgensons also scored goals.

For the first time since October the Sabres have won back-to-back games. They will go for a season-high third straight win when they travel to Vancouver on Thursday.

