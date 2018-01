ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of Erie County residents are without power Tuesday night, mainly in Clarence, Cheektowaga, and Elma.

NYSEG is reporting multiple power outages in these areas.

More than 10,000 people are without power in Erie County, according to @NYSEandG, still waiting to hear from the company on a cause. pic.twitter.com/9JnR3ECqGf — Callan Gray (@CallanGray4) January 24, 2018

A total of 6,328 people are currently without power in Clarence, and 1,366 are without power in Elma.

In Cheektowaga, 2,770 are without power.

About 216 people in Amherst are without power.

NYSEG’s estimated restoration time for Clarence is 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. in Elma.

A NYSEG spokesperson said that the outages are due to wires down because of high winds. People are cautioned to stay away from downed wires.

If you see any downed wires, call NYSEG at 1-800-572-1131.