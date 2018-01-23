Two people hurt in Geneva building collapse

GENEVA, NY (WROC) – Two people were hurt after a building collapsed in Geneva.

Reports of the collapse at Geneva Foreign and Sports came in around 2 p.m.

Fire crews say five people were inside the building when the roof came down. Three were able to escape but two men became trapped — one by the roof and the other by a machine.

Fire crews were able to free both men. They were rushed to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collapse is not clear, but firefighters suspect wind may have played a factor. We’re told the building was new and still under construction.