UB Women receiving votes in Top 25 Coaches Poll

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a fourth straight win to improve to 15-3 overall, the UB Women’s Basketball team is being recognized nationally for their dominance on the court.

For the first time under Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack, the Bulls are receiving votes in the Top 25 Coaches Poll. They received three in this week’s poll.

“The five seniors, when we stepped in the door four years ago, that’s what we wanted to do and that was something Coach Jack gave us that challenge. It’s really exciting to see that coming to light now and I’m sure the team is going to keep improving over the years. Buffalo is going to be a school to really mess with and you don’t want to come to us anymore.”

“We believe we can show more,” added senior Cierra Dillard. “It is just unbelievably humbling to be talked about in the nation with as many teams as there is at the D1 level. It just shows the hard work that we’ve done and hard work we had in the summer time that is showing off and paying off right now.”

The Bulls are ranked in the Top 20 in the RPI (strength of schedule) with wins non-conference wins over St. John’s (38 RPI) Nebraska (61 RPI), Clemson (106 RIP) and UNLV (100). Their two non-conference losses were to Arizona State (32 RPI) and Niagara.

“We never really let it get to our head. We like to acknowledge our achievements but they don’t mean anything until the postseason. We like being recognized but we’ve worked really hard for this and we have to show it in our results at the end of the season.”

“Reclaim and Advance” is the motto for this year’s team and they’re on their way to potentially raising another banner inside Alumni Arena. The Bulls are perfect at home, boasting a perfect 6-0 mark, and are a combined 9-3 on the road and at neutral sites.

“We came up short last year,” Dillard added. “We’re just trying to reclaim what we put in the work for and advance this year. And, that’s what we’re showing off now.”