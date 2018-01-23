Upstate NY suspect dies in custody after police use stun gun

ONEIDA, N.Y. (AP) — State police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old central New York man who succumbed after police used a stun gun on him.

Oneida Police Chief Paul Thompson tells the Observer-Dispatch that John Havener was acting in a disorderly manner and attempting to flag down cars on a highway just before dawn on Monday.

Thompson says the officers who responded to the scene used several methods before they fired a stun gun twice. Thompson says Havener, who was not armed, had difficulty breathing once he was handcuffed and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The state attorney general’s office has entered the investigation because it’s protocol when an unarmed civilian is killed by police.

Trooper Jack Keller says an autopsy is planned in the next few days.

