US Sen. Tammy Duckworth is pregnant, to give birth in spring

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is pregnant.

The Illinois Democrat says she will give birth to her second daughter this spring. It will make her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.

In a statement Tuesday, Duckworth said she and her husband, Bryan, are thrilled their family is getting a little bit bigger. She also says her daughter, Abigail, “is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring.”

Her colleague, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, said he couldn’t be happier for Duckworth.

Duckworth lost her legs and shattered her right arm when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq on Nov. 12, 2004.

Duckworth became a member of Congress when she won the Illinois’ 8th Congressional District seat in November 2012. She became a U.S. senator in January 2017.