BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Buffalo, and one of them stopped by News 4 on Tuesday.

Buckets Blakes showed off some of his moves, and gave a lesson to News 4’s Melanie Orlins.

The team will be at the KeyBank Center on Friday, February 9.

Information on tickets for the 7 p.m. show can be found here.