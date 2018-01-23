WinterFest returning to Chestnut Ridge Park

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WinterFest is coming back to Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s office gave details on the event Tuesday.

“WinterFest provides great seasonal fun at the crown jewel of our Erie County parks system. We know how to make the most of the cold weather and I encourage residents to come out and enjoy this ninth annual Winterfest to make some great memories this year,” Poloncarz said. “I want to thank Commissioner Rizzo, our Parks staff and their partners for once again cooperating to make this wonderful event happen.”

The free event will take place on Sunday, January 28 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and feature activities like fishing demonstrations, chain saw carving demonstrations, magic shows and hay rides.

The magic shows will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The hay rides cost $5/adult and $3/child.

If the weather is right, seasonal activities like sledding and snowshoeing will also take place.

Parks Commissioner Daniel J. Rizzo said “The weather so far this year has been conducive to cold-weather pursuits and we are expecting good attendance and lots of fun at Winterfest this weekend. It’s a great opportunity to join up with family and friends to enjoy some memorable outdoor experiences.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s