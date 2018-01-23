WinterFest returning to Chestnut Ridge Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WinterFest is coming back to Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s office gave details on the event Tuesday.

“WinterFest provides great seasonal fun at the crown jewel of our Erie County parks system. We know how to make the most of the cold weather and I encourage residents to come out and enjoy this ninth annual Winterfest to make some great memories this year,” Poloncarz said. “I want to thank Commissioner Rizzo, our Parks staff and their partners for once again cooperating to make this wonderful event happen.”

The free event will take place on Sunday, January 28 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and feature activities like fishing demonstrations, chain saw carving demonstrations, magic shows and hay rides.

The magic shows will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The hay rides cost $5/adult and $3/child.

If the weather is right, seasonal activities like sledding and snowshoeing will also take place.

Parks Commissioner Daniel J. Rizzo said “The weather so far this year has been conducive to cold-weather pursuits and we are expecting good attendance and lots of fun at Winterfest this weekend. It’s a great opportunity to join up with family and friends to enjoy some memorable outdoor experiences.”