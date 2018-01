AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting from a store on Alberta Dr.

Police say the man, who was only described as white, stole from the store on January 10.

Anyone who recognizes the man can call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1396, email tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS, while referencing “AMH 18-802248-BK.”