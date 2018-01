AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police say they have one person in custody after they responded to a reported domestic situation. It happened in the area of Pheasant Run and Vine Lane Wednesday evening.

Amherst Police Emergency Response Team was activated for a possible armed, barricaded subject at a residence.

The area has been contained and nearby residences evacuated.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 4 has a crew at the scene, and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.