Buffalo police arrest suspect in recent bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo have made an arrest related to two recent bank robberies.

Authorities say that on Monday, a bank robbery occurred on the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave. The next day, police responded to another bank robbery, but that one was on the 700 block of Tonawanda St.

Police took a suspect into custody on Tuesday night. He was identified as 28-year-old Erie, Pennsylvania resident Billy Evans.

Evans was charged with robbery and conspiracy. One other suspect is still being sought by authorities.

