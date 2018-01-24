City of Tonawanda Police looking for shoplifting suspect who took down street sign

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – City of Tonawanda Police are looking for a shoplifting suspect who stole beverages and car care products from Rite-Aid on Niagara Street Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s with a thin build and a slight beard, wearing jeans and a dark coat. He was briefly detained by store personnel and told them “don’t call the cops, I’m on probation”.

The suspect broke free and got into a late 1990s white Pontiac, drove over the sidewalk and took down a street sign and headed into North Tonawanda.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s