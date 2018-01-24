City of Tonawanda Police looking for shoplifting suspect who took down street sign

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – City of Tonawanda Police are looking for a shoplifting suspect who stole beverages and car care products from Rite-Aid on Niagara Street Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s with a thin build and a slight beard, wearing jeans and a dark coat. He was briefly detained by store personnel and told them “don’t call the cops, I’m on probation”.

The suspect broke free and got into a late 1990s white Pontiac, drove over the sidewalk and took down a street sign and headed into North Tonawanda.