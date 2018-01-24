Elton John bringing farewell tour to Buffalo

By Published:
Elton John
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Elton John arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Elton John announced Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 that his upcoming tour will be his last. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Elton John is coming to Buffalo as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The concert will take place at the KeyBank Center on September 15.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” Elton said. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Tickets for the show range from $49.50 to $224.50. They go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in getting tickets can buy them at the KeyBank Center Box Office, tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.

The show will start at 8 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s