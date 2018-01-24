Elton John bringing farewell tour to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Elton John is coming to Buffalo as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The concert will take place at the KeyBank Center on September 15.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” Elton said. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Tickets for the show range from $49.50 to $224.50. They go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in getting tickets can buy them at the KeyBank Center Box Office, tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.

The show will start at 8 p.m.