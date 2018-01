BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities say they are looking for a man who committed federal bail violations.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Remus Nowak.

Nowak, 48, is 6 feet tall and 220 lbs. He is wanted by the United States Marshall Service.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.