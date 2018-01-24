H&M coming to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An H&M store is coming to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

The 21,000 square-foot store is set to open this summer.

“The new H&M location will offer Niagara Falls residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate “store within a store” sections for accessories. The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds. The breadth and variety of H&M collections make it easier for any consumer to find fashionable products, no matter their personal style. With an emphasis on design, quality, and sustainability, H&M offers inspiring, high fashion at an unbeatable value,” the company wrote.

The store will be located across from Forever 21.

Those interested in working for H&M can click/tap here.