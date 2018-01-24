Mayor won't jinx Eagles with jersey

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia’s mayor says he won’t jinx the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl appearance by placing the team’s jersey on the statue of William Penn atop City Hall.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday he wants the city’s football team to win the big game. But his spokesman tells WCAU-TV he didn’t want to risk putting the jersey on the statue.

The city placed a Phillies baseball cap on the statue during the 1993 World Series and a Flyers jersey on the statue during the 1997 Stanley Cup Final. Both teams lost.

The Philadelphia Eagles have never won a Super Bowl. They face the New England Patriots on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Kenney says he plans to watch the game in Philadelphia.