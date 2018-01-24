Medical examiner IDs remains of boy, 4, found in bag in yard

The Associated Press Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical examiner has identified the remains found in a bag in the backyard of a vacant Cleveland home last year as those of a 4-year-old boy.

Cleveland.com reports authorities said Wednesday that no one had reported Eliazar Ruiz missing. No criminal charges have been filed in his death. Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson hasn’t released a cause of death, but previously said the death appears “extremely suspicious.”

Police say a tip this month helped authorities identify the remains. DNA tests confirmed they are Eliazar’s. Investigators are looking into who was responsible for Eliazar at the time of death.

A man pruning trees in September 2017 cut open a garbage bag and found a complete skeleton inside.

The house had been vacant for several months after a fire.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s