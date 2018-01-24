Millions of dollars to be invested in east side training center

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of dollars will go toward helping people in western New York find new jobs.

The Northland Central redevelopment in Buffalo is getting a $14 million investment. It’s through a pair of New Markets tax credits.

Northland Central will have a workforce training center on Buffalo’s east side, between Ferry and Delavan.

It will help people train for jobs in manufacturing.

“This site, we believe will become the center of the universe for people who live here, and the good news that comes from this building, with the training and the jobs and everything that goes with it, is also contagious, and other good things are going to happen,” AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust Vice Chair Jack Quinn.

Northland Central will train 300 people every year.

