More work to be done after massive Niagara Falls water main break

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Water pressure for some people in Niagara Falls still isn’t back up to 100%. There’s more work to be done on the water system, after a major water main break was repaired last week. That line broke on December 15th.

There is some good news, however. The water has passed tests that are required by the Department of Health. However, when water officials went to turn the water back on, they found something else they wanted to fix.

“Upon further analysis of the massive water main break repair, Niagara Falls Water Board also identified an area in which air releases were impacting performance and required replacement,” water board officials said in a statement.

One official said air was leaking. The discovery was made when water board officials went to turn the water pressure back up. All focus has now shifted to locations in Hyde Park and on Pine Avenue, where work on those air releases were underway Wednesday.

The work is expected to finish by Thursday, which is when workers intend to turn the water back on.

“It’s just getting nuts,” said Joshua Deon, who showed us issues he’s experiencing with his water pressure last week.

“It just has to get done,” Deon said. “I’m getting sick and tired of having to run over to my cousin’s house just to take a shower. Today, I had to work at eight o’clock in the morning. I had to catch the six o’clock bus just to get out here and take a shower. I don’t like doing that.”

After officials begin turning the water back on, it’s expected to take 24 hours before they turn the pressure all the way up.