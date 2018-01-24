Niagara, St. Bonaventure pick up wins on Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two of the area’s division I programs picked up wins on Wednesday night with Niagara topping Manhattan 72-63 and St. Bonaventure beating St. Joe’s 70-67.

The Purple Eagles were led by Matt Scott who had 21 points, including four three-pointers. Fellow senior Khalil Duke had 12 points. The Jaspers kept the game within single digits most of the night, but Niagara had the edge at the free-throw line — hitting 21 shots.

Niagara, 13-9 (6-3), now prepares for a tough test at first-place MAAC foe Canisius on Saturday.

St. Bonaventure’s win came down to the final minutes, when LaDarien Griffin slammed home a dunk to tie the game at 67 with 1:24 remaining. The Bonnies pulled ahead with just 20 seconds left on a bucket by Jaylen Adams.

The Bonnies improve to 13-6 (3-4), and host George Washington on Sunday.