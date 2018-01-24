Project proposals continue rolling in as Olean officials consider direction for development

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Olean has received a $10 million grant from New York State. They received word about being selected in the fall and began receiving proposals from community members shortly after. Now, they have more than 60 which they are trying to work through to decide which they’d like to push through to the state to covering the funding for.

“Olean is the economic engine of Catt County,” said Larry Sorokes, the president at Olean Business Development. “This is an opportunity to become a destination, to boost tourism; draw in employers. When all of that happens, the surrounding communities benefit.”

Sorokes says they have until March to weed through the plans. After choosing and receiving the funding, they hope the projects will be completed over the next three years.