Project proposals continue rolling in as Olean officials consider direction for development

By Published:

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Olean has received a $10 million grant from New York State. They received word about being selected in the fall and began receiving proposals from community members shortly after. Now, they have more than 60 which they are trying to work through to decide which they’d like to push through to the state to covering the funding for.

“Olean is the economic engine of Catt County,” said Larry Sorokes, the president at Olean Business Development. “This is an opportunity to become a destination, to boost tourism; draw in employers. When all of that happens, the surrounding communities benefit.”

Sorokes says they have until March to weed through the plans.  After choosing and receiving the funding, they hope the projects will be completed over the next three years.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s